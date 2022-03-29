BFFs Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta share throwback PIC feat ‘cool’ parents Anil Kapoor & Neena Gupta

Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta have taken to their Instagram spaces and shared a priceless throwback picture featuring the former’s father and actor Anil Kapoor, and the latter’s mother and actor Neena Gupta. It was ace fashion designer Masaba who took to her Instagram stories and shared the old, unseen picture of Anil and Neena. Both the actors are pretty young in the picture. In fact, Neena Gupta can be seen wearing a school uniform, with her hair tied in two pigtails.

Sharing the picture, Masaba wrote, “Hi @neena_gupta @anilskapoor how will we ever be as cool as our parents @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor”. Sonam reshared the picture on her Instagram stories. It should be noted that Anil and Neena have shared screen space in films like Woh 7 Din (1983) and Laila (1984).

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor took the internet by storm as she announced her pregnancy on social media last week. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonam’s BFF Masaba Gupta expressed her happiness. “I am very happy for her. She will make a great mom because I think she has got all the qualities in her to make a great mom. I am very happy for her and Anand,” says Masaba, who recently met Sonam at an event in Mumbai. Any plans for their group of friends to get together and celebrate the big news? “No idea, as yet. But hopefully we will celebrate soon,” said Masaba.

Sonam Kapoor and Masaba are childhood friends. “It’s always nice when you have known someone, since we were 10 or 11, I have known them, and it’s really nice that now she is becoming a mom herself,” shared the ace designer.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta’s story:

