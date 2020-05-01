Sonam Kapoor misses ‘brats’ Rhea Kapoor, brother Harshvarrdhan as she shares a throwback pic from her sangeet

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor from her sangeet ceremony. The actress missed her siblings while she spent time in New Delhi amid Coronavirus lockdown.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, actor is spending her time in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja. Often, Sonam takes to social media to share updates about what she is doing amid self quarantine at home. From working out to reading books to baking, the Zoya Factor actor is engaging in several activities to pass her time. Amid this, Sonam also is missing her family in Mumbai, especially her siblings, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. Often she shares photos with her brother and sister on social media.

On Friday, once again, Sonam took to social media to share a cute throwback photo from her sangeet ceremony in which she is seen posing with Harsh and Rhea. While in the photo all three Kapoor siblings can be seen smiling away, it is the cute gesture of Harsh laying his head on Sonam’s shoulder that steals the show. The cute throwback photo reminds everyone of the fun sangeet ceremony that Sonam and Anand Ahuja had in Mumbai when they got married in 2018.

Sonam wrote, “see you soon brats.. miss you more than you guys can imagine.” The gorgeous star has been missing her family since the day she landed back in India. Sonam and Anand stayed at home after they returned to New Delhi amid the COVID 19 lockdown. Since then, they are spending time together. Sonam also shared a cute video in which she turned hairstylist for Anand and fans could not gushing over the couple. In just a week, the couple will be celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary on May 8.

