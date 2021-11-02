Sonam Kapoor misses her 'pataka' Masaba Gupta, her 'nonsense and swag' as she pens a birthday note; PICS

Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta birthday post
Sonam Kapoor misses her 'pataka' Masaba Gupta, her 'nonsense and swag' as she pens a birthday note; PICS
Actress Sonam Kapoor often uses her social media to give her fans a sneak peek of her life with her husband Anand Ahuja and career. However, at times, we also see the Neerja star sharing snippets of her time spent with her girl gang. Today, Sonam's closest friend Masaba Gupta is celebrating her birthday and on the occasion, the actress has penned a lovely post for her. Not just this, Sonam has gone down memory lane to wish her best friend all the way from London. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared lovely throwback photos with Masaba and remembered the good old days. From celebrating and partying together to attending events, Sonam shared memories featuring special time she spent with Masaba in her birthday note. Along with it, Sonam expressed how much she was missing her best friend. Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday masu love you my pataka.. miss you and your nonsense and swag. #birthday #birthdaygirl #scorpio @masabagupta."

Take a look:

As soon as Sonam wished Masaba, the designer responded to the note. Masaba dropped heart emojis for Sonam and her heartfelt post in the comment section. Masaba also got a heartfelt wish from her mother Neena Gupta. Neena shared her daughter's video from her brand shoot and wrote, "You are the best my child.Great collection, so proud of you & Happy Birthday @masabagupta."

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in London and is spending time with Anand. The actress will soon be seen in Blind. The film will feature her in the role of a visually impaired cop who is in search of a serial killer. It is directed by Shome Makhija and backed by Sujoy Ghosh. 

