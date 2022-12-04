Sonam Kapoor misses hubby Anand Ahuja as she celebrates '7 years of togetherness and love' with him; PIC

Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying the new phase of her life as a new mother. She welcomed her first child – a baby boy with her husband Anand Ahuja on September 20 and named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a couple of years. They also hosted a star-studded wedding reception. Ever since the newly turned parents have been making 'every day phenomenal' for each other ever since they fell in love. Sonam Kapoor misses Anand Ahuja

Just a while back, Sonam took to her social media handle and shared a new picture with Anand as she missed him. In her caption, the Veere Di Wedding actress wrote: "Nothing compares to you.. my one miss you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal 7 years of togetherness and love #allbhaaneallday." In the photo, Sonam and Anand can be seen twinning in navy blue outfits as they happily posed for the camera. Reacting to it, Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor's Red Sea International Film Festival appearance Sonam, who made her Bollywood debut with Saawariya with Ranbir Kapoor, recently returned from the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah and made a stylish entry in a red glittery gown with elaborate sleeves and added a dramatic coat combo from Rami Kadi paired with diamond jewelry. Besides the Delhi 6 actress, several other celebrities from Bollywood too attended the festival. This included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Priyanka Chopra.

Sonam Kapoor's work front On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s production, Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress completed the film shoot before she was pregnant with her son Vayu.

