Sonam Kapoor misses hubby Anand Ahuja while shooting for Blind in Glasgow; SEE his reply to his 'crazy girl'

For actress , the New Year 2021 kicked off with the commencement of the shoot of her next film, Blind. The actress jetted off to Glasgow in Scotland to shoot the thriller. However, after having spent the past few months with her husband Anand Ahuja at home, the actress could not help but miss him while she was away shooting. Recently, to express this feeling, Sonam shared the sweetest message for Anand on her social media and well, being the doting husband, he too replied to her in the cutest way.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam shared two cute throwback selfies with Anand when they were spending time together. While shooting in Scotland, Sonam shared that she was missing him 'too much.' Further, she expressed that staying with one's best friend is too special a feeling and wanted Anand to be there with her. Seeing the cute posts by his wife, Anand too could not resist replying to her. He too reposted Sonam's photos on his handle and sent a sweet reply to her.

Sonam wrote, "I miss you @anandahuja too much. It's lovely to cohabitate with your best friend @anandahuja I miss you come soon." Seeing Sonam's cute posts for him, Anand shared the photo on his Instagram story and wrote, "Comingggg you crazy girl," with a heart emoticon."

Take a look at Sonam and Anand's cute exchange:

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand had been spending the past few months in London. The actress recently travelled to Glasgow with her team to kick off shooting for her next movie titled Blind. In the film, Sonam will be seen playing a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. Recently, Sonam shared a cute photo with a dog as it will also be a part of the film. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It is expected to release in 2021.

