Sonam Kapoor misses mum Sunita as she pens a lovely birthday note for her: My mother's love showed me the way

Actress Sonam Kapoor is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. Amid this, she has sent lovely birthday wishes on social media for her mother Sunita Kapoor as she turns a year older today.

Birthdays always hold a special place in people's hearts and they become even more amazing when loved ones pen their heart out in wishes. Speaking of this, has poured her love in the form of her words for her mom Sunita Kapoor on her birthday today. Sonam took to social media to pen a lovely note along with throwback photos with her mom, sister Rhea Kapoor and dad Anil Kapoor. Sonam is currently in London with Anand Ahuja and was missing her mom on the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam went on a spree of sharing throwback photos featuring her mom with her, Rhea and dad Anil. With it, she penned a lovely note with a quote by Karl Fuchs. She expressed how much she was missing her as she was spending time in London while her mom and Dad were in Mumbai. The Neerja star poured her heart out in her note and wished for mom Sunita on her birthday. The actress hoped to be back soon.

Sharing a lovely note, Sonam wrote, "“‘Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.” KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani also sent love to Sunita Kapoor at home in the form of balloons and decor. Sunita shared a glimpse of the decor at home on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, Sonam is currently spending time in London. She will soon be seen in a thriller named 'Blind' that has been shot in Glasgow, Scotland. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.

