Sonam Kapoor is missing Anil Kapoor and Rhea amid COVID 19; Shares throwback photo & we feel her emotions

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Sonam Kapoor is missing dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor as she shared throwback photo. Take a look!

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, several states across the country are on a lockdown, and post returning from London, and hubby Anand Ahuja went to Delhi to be with his parents. Given the current situation, the government has requested everyone to be indoors, and which, clearly, means that Sonam cannot travel to Mumbai and therefore, today, this Neerja actress took to social media to share a major throwback photo wherein she is looking like a bundle of joy as she is seen posing with daddy Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor and alongside the photo, Sonam wrote, “Miss you @anilskapoor and @rheakapor…”

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Sonam and Anand have been in self-quarantine post their return from London, and a video of Sonam and her mother in law has been going viral on social media wherein we can see Sonam standing at the window of the first floor of their home and talking to Priya Ahuja, who was on the ground floor, and “Quarantine times,” is how Anand described the video. Now a few days back, when Kanika Kapoor was tested positive of the Coronavirus, Twitterverse slammed the singer for hiding her travel details and not going in self-quarantine and in turn, endangering the lives of many people but amidst all the criticism, Sonam Kapoor came out in support of Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, as Sonam wrote, “Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi….”

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, it is being said that Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also Sonam will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's throwback photo with sister Rhea and dad Anil Kapoor here:

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor interacts with mom in law in self quarantine & we can relate

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More