Sonam Kapoor is missing dad Anil Kapoor as actor makes her nostalgic with childhood photos

Anil Kapoor shared a series of photos as he called daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor his 'pillars of strength'. Check it out below.

Bollywood's doting mum and dad's flooded social media on Sunday on the occasion of Daughter's Day as they wished their little girls. From to Ayushmann Khurrana to , B-town actors shared adorable posts. One such actor was Anil Kapoor who made his daughter and actress terribly miss him via an Instagram post. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Anil Kapoor shared a series of photos as he called Sonam and sister Rhea Kapoor his 'pillars of strength'.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "To my pillars of strength! Thank you for making my life beautiful & complete! Seeing you both grow up to be so talented, courageous and brilliant fills me with so much happiness & pride! Love you always!! Happy Daughter’s Day! ‬@sonamkapoor @rheakapoor."

While Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita commented with multiple heart emojis, Sonam wrote, "Miss you daddy." The pictures were from Sonam and Rhea's childhood and indeed a treasure. Check it out below:

Other celebrity dad's who wished their daughter's included Ajay Devgn who shared a photo of Nysa and wrote, "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl #HappyDaughtersDay."

My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl #HappyDaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/mATjDd1b28 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2020

Whereas, Akshay shared a super cute photo of with a dog and remarked, "You are my definition of perfect! And I love you so much more than just to the moon and back #HappyDaughtersDay my baby girl."

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana share super sweet wishes for their little girls

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×