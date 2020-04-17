Sonam Kapoor is missing Rhea Kapoor & her girls amid lockdown as she shares a throwback pic from her wedding

Sonam Kapoor is currently in New Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and amid lockdown, cannot return to Mumbai. The Veere Di Wedding actor is missing her sister Rhea Kapoor and her girl gang and shared a photo from her wedding function with them.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, and husband Anand Ahuja are in New Delhi and are spending time at home. However, due to the lockdown, no one can fly out anywhere and hence, Sonam and Anand are away from Mumbai. Amid this, Sonam has been sharing updates on social media about what she is upto and fans are loving it. From turning into a baker to chilling at home, Sonam is making the most of the lockdown. However, the Veere Di Wedding star is surely missing her sister Rhea Kapoor and girl gang.

On Friday, Sonam took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from one of her wedding functions where she and her girl gang can be seen chilling together. In the photo, Sonam is seen sitting with Rhea, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra and other girlfriends. Seeing the photo, fans were immediately transported back Sonam and Anand’s wedding where the who’s who of Bollywood had come. Sonam shared the photo and remembered her girls while being away from them amid lockdown.

Sonam captioned the photo as, “Missing my girlies.” Meanwhile, a day back, Sonam and cousin shared some cool throwback photos from their childhood featuring Mohit Marwah and Rhea Kapoor along with them. The cute childhood photos have been breaking the internet and fans are loving the cute banter between the siblings. Meanwhile, Sonam is making the most of lockdown and is spending time at home with her hubby Anand Ahuja. Their adorable photos leave fans in awe of the cute couple.

