Sonam Kapoor opens up about her struggle with PCOS; Shares tips to deal with it
A lot of women suffer from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) nowadays. Sonam Kapoor has taken to her Instagram to share an informative video wherein she has revealed that she has been suffering from PCOS for several years, but currently, she is in a good place. As a part of Sonam’s new Instagram series Storytime With Sonam, she has shared a few tips on how to deal with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Disease) based on her own experience. In the video, Sonam can be heard saying: "I have been suffering from it for several years since I was like 14 or 15 years old and it has been the bane of my existence. I have gone to several doctors, dieticians, nutritionists, etc to help myself and right now, I am in a good place. I thought I will share my learnings with you guys."
The actress has mentioned in her video that regular exercise and yoga has helped her a lot. She further added that those who are suffering from PCOD or PCOS should avoid sugar as it has proved beneficial in Sonam’s case.
While sharing the video, Sonam wrote: "Hi guys, going to share something personal here. I've been struggling with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) for quite some time now. PCOS, or PCOD, is a very common condition that a lot of women live with. It's also an extremely confusing condition since everyone's cases, symptoms and struggles are different. I've finally figured out what helps me after years of trying several diets, workouts and routines, and I want to share my tips for managing PCOS with you! Having said that, PCOS manifests in different ways, and I urge you to visit a doctor before you self-medicate or self-prescribe."
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also featured her father Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
She also has PCOS. She have to opt for surrougacy or adoption for having a baby coz she can't conceive due to Pcos. Sad but true.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
She wants to gain publicity. That’s wat she said about deepika now she’s doing just that. After acting like a tone deaf person after SSR death, now with all these drug chats coming out, better sense prevailed in this bimbo. Shut up, we can learn about pcos from our health care experts.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Well said !