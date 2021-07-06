Sonam Kapoor opens up about life in London with Anand Ahuja: I like the freedom here; I make my own food

In a recent chat, Sonam Kapoor shared insights about her life in London with Anand Ahuja. The Neerja actress also shared how much she misses home while spending time in London.

Actress tied the knot with Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and shifted her home to London post it. Amid all this while, Sonam has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Now, in a recent chat, the Neerja actress has opened up about how she spends time in London while being there with Anand Ahuja and while doing so, she has shared an insight into their London time together. Sonam also revealed how she likes the 'freedom' London has to offer.

Talking to Vogue in an interview, Sonam said that she likes the 'freedom' in London and that she does all her chores herself. Talking about it, Sonam said, "I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries." She also shared how she and Anand have a completely different choice of what they like to watch in their free time. Sonam shared that they both like to dress up for dinners, even if they are home.

Talking about differences in what they like to watch, Sonam said, "He likes to watch basketball and I want to watch The Queen’s Gambit" She also highlighted how Anand loves Andaz Apna Apna and other TV shows. She also shared that even though she has spent time in London, one can feel like a 'tourist' still in the city. In the chat, she also shared how she considers herself lucky to have found Anand in her life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind. The film will star Sonam in the lead as a visually impaired cop who is in search of a serial killer. The film has been directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It has been shot in Scotland at the beginning of 2021.

