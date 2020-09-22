Sonam Kapoor opens up about negativity on social media: Says she had stressful time in last few months

Sonam Kapoor who is known to be very vocal about various issues stated during her interview that the past 3 - 4 months have been very stressful.

The Bollywood actress spoke to NDTV for a candid interview. The actress who is also known to be a fashion icon speaks about the negativity on social media. The actress goes on to add that she is quarantining in London as she traveled from Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor who is known to be very vocal about various issues stated during her interview that the past 3 - 4 months have been very stressful. The actress states that there has been a lot of negativity in the social media space which has affected her mentally. Sonam Kapoor goes on to add that life is somewhat normal in London.

\But, she will be under quarantine due to her international travel from Mumbai to London. Sonam Kapoor does not hesitate to add how the social media affected her and put her in a low and negative space but now she feels much better. The actress previously slammed a US based blogger who called her pure product of nepotism. Furthermore, news reports also stated how the US based blogger reportedly called Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, ugliest.

The news reports about the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress add how Sonam Kapoor gave a befitting reply to a blogger who had reportedly said hateful things about the actress and her husband. The news reports also state how Sonam Kapoor shared a screenshot of that particular hate filled post on her Instagram story. Sonam reportedly wrote that the blogger wanted more followers by making such a post.

(ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor wishes most happiest birthday to her ‘darling’ Kareena Kapoor Khan: Keep shining you superstar)

Share your comment ×