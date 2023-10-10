Sonam Kapoor opens up on her love for reading: 'When I am not shooting or working, I am...'

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular fashionistas in Bollywood. The actress is known for her acting talent as well as a strong sense of what to wear. However, there is another side of her that loves reading books. Recently, she opened up about her love for reading and touched upon movie adaptations of books.

Sonam Kapoor on her love for reading

Sonam Kapoor loves reading, so much so that whenever she is not shooting, she indulges herself in a book. She said: "Books transport us to a world of imagination. When I am not shooting or working, I am constantly reading and getting sucked into a world where everything is possible!" The Sanju actress also opened up on movie adaptations. "Some of my most favorite movies are adaptations of brilliant books. The love I have for books and cinema is in equal measure and it’s amazing when good books turn into good movies", she added. Sonam further said: "Books provide the perfect source material for developing engrossing and entertaining screen content. I've always believed that a good story will be loved by all and also transcend all boundaries.”

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood actresses giving 'agency' to women

Last month during an interview with India Today, Sonam spoke about Thank You For Coming (which is produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor). She then praised actresses who have made a film like this to exist in the industry. "And it is all thanks to actors like a Kareena (Kapoor), or a Tabu, or an Alia (Bhatt) or a Deepika (Padukone) who have done those kind of films," she said. "Even like a Waheeda Rehman...Nutan or a Nargis. So it's important to kind of you know just be thankful to those women who have given us that agency now."

Sonam Kapoor on the work front

Sonam was recently in the crime thriller film Blind which was helmed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The film was based on the namesake South Korean film and was released on July 7. It marked her first full-fledged role since 2019's The Zoya Factor. Recently, media reports suggested that the actress is working on the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle for Bittora.

