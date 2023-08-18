Sonam Kapoor opens up on returning to films after pregnancy; Calls dad Anil Kapoor her ‘main motivator’

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her first child, son Vayu, in August last year, is making a return to the cinemas after her pregnancy. The actress recently revealed that she is inspired by her father, Anil Kapoor, who is still as motivated to work even after working in films for about five decades. Sonam expressed her wish to be like him, and that he inspires her to work for as long as she can.

Sonam Kapoor calls dad Anil Kapoor her main motivator

Sonam says, “There is so much to learn from my dad, he is my inspiration, my main motivator. He has been working for almost five decades now and yet, each day he is excited like it is his first day at work! I wish I can always be like him because even I want to work for as long as I can too.”

She adds, “My father has set the benchmark too high for his children as well as fellow actors in the industry with his dedication to the craft, fitness as well as the desire to entertain people for as long as he can. I also want to work and keep doing interesting and diverse work always! Once an actor, always an actor, they say! Being on set is my happy place. Being in front of the camera is pure joy.”

Sonam Kapoor on her upcoming projects

Sonam has two big projects that will go on floors next year which will mark her much-awaited comeback to the cinemas. Sonam says, “I’m now raring to go with my upcoming projects. I’m very excited to be on the sets again post my pregnancy. I want to balance my work life and also devote time to family in equal measures going forward."

She adds, “I’m scheduling my life in such a way that I can work on two projects year after year and keep being an actor! I think I’m in this headspace and confident to pull this off because I have seen my father do it for so many years, balancing work and family beautifully!”

