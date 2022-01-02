Sonam Kapoor is an orange bliss as she celebrates New Year 2022 with hubby Anand Ahuja; See PICS

Actor Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and ever since then, the Aisha star has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Time and again, Sonam takes to her social media platform to give fans a sneak peek into her life in London. However, on Saturday, January 1, it was Anand Ahuja who gave fans a glimpse of the couple’s New Year celebration.

In the post, Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in an orange ensemble, while Ahuja rocked a beige shirt. Sharing the photographs online, Anand captioned the post as, “In 2020 & 2021, travel restrictions made seeing family hard for all of us. In 2022, I most hope for & look forward to making up for that lost time with lots of time with family & friends. Wish everyone a new year filled with growth, love and laughter. CC @sonamkapoor @ase_msb #EverydayPhenomenal… PS how beautiful is @sonamkapoor ! PPS yes, you’re right, we had a momentary outfit change!”

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, even Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share mushy photos with hubby Anand Ahuja. While sharing the post, Sonam wrote, “Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022.”

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

