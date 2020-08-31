Sonam Kapoor is overjoyed as she watches Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on the big screen in London post lockdown

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

We all know that since the past few months, due to the coronavirus pandemic, theatres across the globe are shut. While theaters in India continue to remain shut, theatres in London have re-opened, and we say this because today, Ahuja, who is in London with hubby Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram to share a video wherein she is seen wearing a mask while watching Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' in the theatre and alongside the video, she wrote, “At last in the cinema…so happy…” Later, she posted stills of the film on social media, and shared her experience of watching movies in theatres.

Not just this, this Neerja actress was all praise for Dimple Kapadia who is also the part of the film. Taking to Instagram, Sonam wrote, “So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing….” Later, Anil Kapoor, Ayesha Shroff and others left comments agreeing that there is nothing better than watching a film on the 70 mm screen.

That said, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film didn’t perform well at the box office. Next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor gets a kiss from hubby Anand Ahuja as he reminisces his birthday celebrations in London; PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×