Sonam Kapoor pens appreciation note for 'angel husband' Anand Ahuja; Shares glimpse of their Austria vacay

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently enjoying the new phase of their lives as parents. The couple welcomed their first child – a baby boy on September 20 and named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Ever since the mommy has been sharing moments from her life on her social media handle, just a while ago, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared new pictures on her social media handle as she enjoys her vacation with Anand in Altaussee, Austria. This is their first vacation after the birth of Vayu. Sonam Kapoor's appreciation note for Anand Ahuja

The Delhi 6 actress also penned an appreciation note for her 'angel husband' Anand. She captioned it: "Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness." She added: "I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. PS: nothing beats holding your hand and walking." Reacting to this, Anand commented: "So sweet my rabbit! ...and nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend, love you." Check it out:

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a couple of years. They also hosted a star-studded wedding reception. Sonam Kapoor work front Meanwhile, on the work front, the Neerja actress was last seen in the 2019 film Zoya Factor with Dulqueer Salmaan. She also made a brief appearance in Vikramaditya Motwane's AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor among others. She will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

