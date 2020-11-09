Sonam Kapoor pens birthday note for brother Harshvarrdhan: Apple of my eye, don’t know if it’s a good thing

Sonam Kapoor as well as her mum Sunita Kapoor penned down special birthday notes for their brother and son respectively as they wished him on his 30th birthday.

Anil Kapoor's son and actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor celebrates his 30th birthday today and he celebrated this special day by sister 's side. The siblings met in Dubai and were accompanied by friends as well as Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared a couple of goofy videos on her Instagram Story as she, mum Sunita Kapoor got on a video call to wish Harshvarrdhan.

Apart from the in person wishes, Sonam also shared a post for her younger brother and even shared a relatable video from his birthday lunch. In the video, Sonam can be heard asking Harshvarrdhan how old he has turned and he cheekily says '24'. Sharing some special photos, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy 30th Birthday my darling @harshvarrdhankapoor , you are the apple of my eye and you know it.. I don’t know if it’s a good thing. You deserve the world and more. Love you lots #akvsak #scorpioseason #scorpio (also I’m so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together.)"

Sunita Kapoor also showered birthday love on her son and shared some adorable childhood photos. Her birthday note for Harshvarrdhan read, "Happiest birthday my jaan.. May all your aspirations and dreams be fulfilled and May god always bless you with all his abundant grace .. love you so much."

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's birthday wish for Harshvarrdhan below:

