Sonam Kapoor pens down a special birthday message for dad Anil Kapoor; Shares UNSEEN PIC of Vayu with grandpa

Bollywood's senior actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 66th birthday, today (December 24, Saturday). As per the reports, the Fighter star is planning to celebrate his birthday this year with his family members and a few close friends, at his Mumbai residence. The veteran actor is one of the busiest stars in the industry right now and has some highly exciting projects in his kitty. On her father's birthday, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official Instagram handle and made a special post. Sonam wishes daddy Anil with an adorable post

The Neerja actress shared an adorable picture of her infant son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with his dear grandpa, along with eight other throwback pictures, to wish her father on his birthday. Sonam Kapoor also penned a heartwarming birthday message for her dear father, on the special occasion. "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you. You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy @anilskapoor," reads Sonam's Instagram post. Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram post below:

About Anil Kapoor The veteran actor, who was born as the second son of veteran filmmaker Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor, established himself as one of the leading superstars of Bollywood with some massive hits in the 1980s. With every passing year, Anil Kapoor rediscovered himself as an actor with a massive variety of roles. He is unarguably one of the most sought-after senior stars of the industry, right now.

