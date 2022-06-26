Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor, shares adorable PICS: Hand in hand from childhood

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram space and showered cousin Arjun Kapoor with birthday love. Sonam likes to keep an active presence on social media. Every now and then, she takes to the ‘gram, and treats her millions of fans to glimpses of her personal and professional lives, while they keep coming back for more. From candid moments with family members to stunning pictures from photoshoots, Sonam shares it all. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, she took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a slew of pictures with Arjun, as she wished him on his birthday.

Sonam shared quite a few adorable photos with her brother. She also posted a few unseen, precious snapshots from their childhood, where one could see baby Arjun and Sonam together. Sharing these pictures, the Neerja actress also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Arjun. It read, “Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all.”

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday on the 9th of June. As soon as she posted her birthday wish, it was flooded with likes and comments.

Sonam Kapoor wishes Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Arjun is currently celebrating his birthday with Malaika Arora in Paris. On the work front, he has Kuttey and The LadyKiller.

Meanwhile, talking about Sonam Kapoor, the Veere Di Wedding actress is all set to welcome her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja. The lovebirds recently went to Italy for a vacation before embracing parenthood, which they called their ‘babymoon’. Sonam is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Recently, she also had a beautiful baby shower in London.

