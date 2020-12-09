Sonam Kapoor pens a heartfelt birthday wish for ‘beautiful soul’ Dia Mirza; Says 'Have a fantastic one'

Since Dia Mirza has turned a year older today, she is receiving birthday wishes from her film industry friends. Meanwhile, check out Sonam Kapoor’s sweet wish for her.

The gorgeous Dia Mirza is one of the most elegant actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying that. The diva is known for her natural beauty and is loved by the masses for the same. And, today she has got all the reasons to celebrate as she turns a year older. On her special day, her friends from the film industry are showering her with love and heartwarming birthday wishes. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, , Bhumi Pednekar and among others have taken to their respective social media handles to wish the birthday girl. And, now, joining them is . The Neerja star has wished the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ star in the sweetest way possible.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Masakali girl shared a beautiful picture of Dia and penned a sweet wish for her. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “A beautiful soul, inside out. Wishing you d day as gorgeous as u, Dia. Have a fantastic one! Lots of Love to u,” followed by a heart emoji. The birthday girl has taken note of everyone’s wishes and has replied to each one of them by re-sharing their posts on her Insta stories while expressing gratitude to them.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post:

While replying to Sonam, she wrote, “Thank you Sonam. Sending you lots of love, followed by a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia has given many hit films. She is known for her performance in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju and Thappad. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s drama with .

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

