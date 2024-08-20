Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note as son Vayu turns two; says he has ‘deepened love’ between her and Anand Ahuja: ‘Every day with you is an adventure’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is fully embracing motherhood. She and Anand Ahuja hosted a charming and lavish celebration for their son Vayu's second birthday on August 19. Following the festivities, Sonam shared a touching message on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt note and a video.

In her note, she wrote, “Every day with you is an adventure filled with your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature.” She further added, “You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined.”

On Instagram today (August 20), Sonam Kapoor posted a video of Vayu running with his back to the camera. Along with the video, she shared a heartfelt message celebrating Vayu's second birthday, writing, “My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu!” She went on to express how Vayu brings joy to everyone’s lives.

Sonam also mentioned how Vayu has enriched the love between her and Anand in ways they never anticipated, bringing pure joy to all who care for him, including his grandparents and extended family. His sweet and playful energy has made their family complete, and they feel incredibly blessed to have him.

She wrapped up her note by referring to Vayu as their sunshine, music, little genius, and boundless source of joy. She conveyed their deep love for him and their eagerness to witness the remarkable things he will continue to bring into their lives.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Happy birthday mommy... you will turn two also as parents.” Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday to little Vayu.” Neha Dhupia added, “Happiness always Vayu.” Amrita Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, and several other celebrities also sent their birthday wishes to Vayu in the comments section of Sonam’s post.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a charming and extravagant celebration for their son’s second birthday, which happened to coincide with Raksha Bandhan. The Kapoor cousins took the opportunity to include traditional aarti thaalis and rakhis at the birthday event. Aunt Shanaya Kapoor shared moments from the festivities on Instagram Stories, including a photo of herself and cousin Khushi Kapoor tying rakhis on actor Arjun Kapoor's wrist.

Last year, Sonam and Anand marked Vayu's first birthday at their Delhi residence. Sonam shared several photos from the event on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their blessings and highlighting the lovely puja and family lunch they had. She expressed gratitude for the joy they experienced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: INSIDE Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor’s Raksha Bandhan celebration