Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for birthday boy Anand Ahuja; says, ‘Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. They serve major couple goals every time they step out together or engage in social media banter. Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child in 2022 and often share glimpses of their family time together. Now, on the special occasion of her husband’s birthday, Sonam dropped a heartwarming post which also featured their son Vayu. She penned a long note expressing her love for the birthday boy.

Sonam Kapoor’s post for her ‘incredible husband’ Anand Ahuja’s birthday will melt your hearts

Today, July 30, 2024, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures showcasing special moments with her husband Anand Ahuja. The first slide was a lovely selfie of the duo as Sonam leaned on Anand’s shoulder having a cute smile on her face. In the next two photos, they had their back to the camera as they walked hand-in-hand near a lake.

In a couple of pictures, Anand was seen lying on the grass with their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja sitting on his chest. There were snapshots of them serving looks at Wimbledon 2024. The last slide was from when they attended Taylor Swift’s concert in London.

In the caption, Sonam began by wishing, “Happy Birthday to my incredible husband, Anand!” Expressing what he meant to her, the actress stated, “You are my rock, my confidant, and my greatest cheerleader. Every day with you is a beautiful adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Your unwavering support and boundless love make my world a better place.”

Have a look at Sonam’s post!

Sonam also talked about Anand’s bond with Vayu. She said, “Anand, witnessing you as a father to our precious Vayu has been the most profound joy. Your patience, kindness, and boundless energy are awe-inspiring. Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical.”

Sharing a beautiful thought, the Veere Di Wedding star added, “As Natasha Bedingfield sings, ‘Feel the rain on your skin, no one else can feel it for you, only you can let it in,’ I hope you embrace every moment and continue to write your own story with the same passion and love you always have.”

Sonam concluded on a note of gratitude, saying, “Here’s to celebrating you today and always, my love. May this year be filled with even more success, happiness, and all the things that your heart desires. I am so grateful to share this journey with you. To many more amazing memories together! #BirthdayBoy #LoveOfMyLife #everydayphenomenal #BlessedBeyondMeasure #BestDadEver.”

