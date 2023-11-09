Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt wish for ‘darling brother’ Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on his birthday; see PICS

Sonam Kapoor's close bond with her siblings is well-known. The affection shared between her and her sister Rhea Kapoor, as well as her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has been evident in numerous instances during their public appearances and social media interactions. On the occasion of Harsh's 33rd birthday, Sonam crafted a heartfelt post for her brother, expressing her love and sending him warm wishes.

Sonam Kapoor’s birthday wishes for brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor marked the occasion of her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's 33rd birthday on Thursday, November 9, by sharing a heartwarming post on her Instagram. The actress posted several photos featuring Harsh, showcasing his chic casual style. One image captured the siblings exuding swag in sunglasses while twinning in white ensembles outdoors.

Sonam also took a trip down memory lane, sharing pictures from her 2018 wedding to businessman Anand Ahuja. Among the images was a sweet moment where she planted a kiss on Harsh's cheek, as well as a joyful trio pose with them smiling wide while looking at the camera.

In the touching caption accompanying the post, Sonam expressed her birthday wishes to her beloved brother Harsh, saying, “Happy happy birthday to my darling brother.. kind, idealistic and the most handsome.. love you @harshvarrdhankapoor you’re the best..”

The comments section of Sonam's post was flooded with warm wishes for Harsh, as well as expressions of love for their strong sibling bond. Malaika Arora also joined in, extending her birthday wishes to Harsh with a message that read, "Happy birthday Harsh (red heart and hugging face emoji)."

When Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor congratulated Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on their wedding

In 2018, as Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor expressed his love for his sister with a sweet message. He wrote, “Mush alert - Senior @sonamakapoor... there is no one quite like you and no one with a bigger heart. You’re a lucky man @anandahuja but remember I was here first! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love #EverydayPhenomenal #SonamKiShaadi.”

On the professional front, Sonam is preparing for the shoot of her upcoming movie Battle For Bittora. Meanwhile, Harsh was last seen in the action thriller Thar, where he also took on the role of a producer.

