Sonam Kapoor pens heartwarming birthday note for brother in law Karan Boolani: We love you

To mark her brother-in-law Karan Boolani’s birthday, took to her official social media handle and dropped some unseen pictures featuring him and her family members. While sharing the priceless pictures, the actress also penned a heartwarming birthday note for Karan. In her post, Sonam thanked Karan for taking care of her and actress’ sister Rhea.

“Happy happy birthday @karanboolani thank you for being the voice of reason when @rheakapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable. And then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you,” wrote Sonam. The actress has time and again expressed how special her friend Karan is. Her note further read, “I’m so glad you’re my friend and now my brother in law. Love ya!” The unseen photographs also featured the actress’ husband Anand Ahuja, her father and actor Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita, and sister Rhea. Anand too reshared the pictures on his Instagram stories.

For the unversed, Sonam’s sister Rhea tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan in an intimate wedding ceremony. The photos of the couple with Sonam, Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and others had taken over the internet last month. On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.