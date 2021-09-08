Sonam Kapoor pens note on Neerja Bhanot’s birth anniversary: Remembering her courage, grit & determination

On Tuesday, Ahuja paid homage to Neerja Bhanot on her birth anniversary. She posted an old picture of Bhanot, who she played in the 2016 biopic, Neerja. Sonam took to her social media handle and penned a note remembering Neerja’s courage, grit, and determination.

Neerja Bhanot was a courageous woman who saved the lives of many in the most difficult circumstances. Posting a monochrome picture of Neerja, Sonam wrote, "Remembering Neerja's courage, grit and determination, on her birthday. Here's to her legacy inspiring millions to rise to the occasion and fight the good fight - no matter what! #neerjabhanot #rememberingneerja." A biopic was made on Neeraj, starring Sonam Kapoor. The film narrated the real story of Neerja and the horrific incident of a plane hijack in which the courageous woman saved 360 passengers but lost her own life. Neerja was an Indian flight attendant for the airline Pan American World Airways which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986.

The film received several awards, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam received a Special Mention for her role in the biopic at the 64th National Film Awards. The Ram Madhvani directorial was released on February 19, 2016. The film also featured Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiand Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has a few films in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Blind, which is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli in leading parts.