Sonam Kapoor pens a romantic post to celebrate 2nd anniversary with Anand Ahuja: He still makes my heart race

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram page to celebrate her second wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja by penning a romantic post for her beloved. The Zoya Factor star shared that she's so thrilled to Anand for the rest of her life.

On May 8, 2018, Ahuja and Anand Ahuja got married in the midst of family and close friends from the industry as they then embarked on a new journey of togetherness. The couple met four years back and since then, have been inseparable! It won't be wrong to say that they have been giving relationship goals to many as their simplistic yet effective love story is the fairytale ending that we all hope for. Moreover, Sonam finds herself incredibly blessed to have someone like Anand in her life, with her recent Instagram post being all the evidence.

To commemorate her second wedding anniversary with her loving husband, Kapoor shared a candid selfie of the pair where the actress is seen planting a kiss on Ahuja's cheek, who has a goofy expression on his face. However, it's her love note for Anand that will leave hearts racing. Revealing how this particular snap was the first-ever picture they took together, Sonam penned, Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease."

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's romantic IG post for Anand Ahuja for their second anniversary below:

We adore this couple and how!

ALSO READ: Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: Near or far, the duo makes 'everyday phenomenal' look easy

Talking about the qualities that she loved the most about her husband, Kapoor continued, "I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja, your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism."

"Thank you for being my partner and standing beside me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal," the 34-year-old actress concluded.

Happy Anniversary, Sonam and Anand!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×