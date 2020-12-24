Sonam Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for dad Anil Kapoor; Calls him a positive, kind & liberal human being

Anil Kapoor celebrates his 64th birthday on December 24, 2020. Wishes have been showered on him from all over the country on the special occasion.

Anil Kapoor has turned a year older today and wishes have been showered on him already from every nook and corner of the country. The actor who has been a part of the Bollywood film industry for more than three decades turns 64 on December 24, 2020. There is no denying that his popularity hasn’t faded a bit and he continues showcasing his brilliant acting prowess in movies. Meanwhile, there is someone very special who has wished him on his birthday.

She is none other than herself who has also shared a lovely picture with her dad on social media. The actress has also penned a heartfelt note along with the same that reads, “Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind, liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

Anil Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He even celebrated his birthday on the sets with the other cast and crew including Kiara Advani and . The movie has been directed by Raj Mehta. Moreover, the actor has all the reasons to be on cloud nine as Ak Vs Ak which also marks his digital debut, has been released a day earlier on Netflix. It also features Anurag Kashyap in the lead role and has garnered praise from the audience.

We send our heartfelt wishes to Anil Kapoor on his birthday.

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

