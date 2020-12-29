Sonam Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for her ‘little entrepreneur’ Anshula; Wishes her lifetime of happiness

As Anshula Kapoor turned a year older, her cousin sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to share a beautiful post for the birthday girl.

It’s ’s little sister Anshula Kapoor’s birthday today. And given the fact that she happens to be a star kid and a renowned entrepreneur, Anshula, who enjoys a decent fan following, was inundated with best wishes from fans and celebs on social media. Amid this, Anshula’s cousin and actress Ahuja also took to Instagram to shower birthday love on the lady. The Neerja actress shared a beautiful post on social media for her baby sister and it will make you go aww.

Sonam posted adorable pictures of herself with the birthday girl including some from her wedding album wherein the Saawariya actress was seen in posing with Anshula. The birthday girl was undoubtedly looking resplendent in her magenta and golden suit. In another pic, Anshula was seen posing with Sonam, Rhea Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Besides, one of the pics also had Arjun, Anshula, Rhea, Sonam, Anand Ahuja and Ankit Marwah in one frame. In the caption, Sonam wished the birthday girl a life filled with happiness and luck. She also mentioned that she has been missing being with Anshula on her special day. “My little entrepreneur. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good luck. I love you, Anshuuu. Miss you,” Sonam wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s post for Anshula on her birthday:

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor took a trip down a memory lane and shared an adorable picture with Anshula from their childhood days to which his sister on her big day. He wrote, “Happy birthday @anshulakapoor This year has been different to say the least but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling... love you.”

Also Read: Malaika Arora joins beau Arjun Kapoor in wishing his sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×