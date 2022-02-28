Sonam Kapoor pens sweetest message for mother-in-law as she & Anand Ahuja shares precious memories

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have made London their new home ever since they got married and moved. While the couple have started a new life there whilst holding businesses here, they do often miss their parents, siblings and friends. Over the weekend, Sonam and Anand took to Instagram to share some precious family memories on the occasion of Anand's mum Priya Ahuja's birthday.

Sharing a throwback photo from their wedding with her mother-in-law, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday mom! Have the best year month and day! So blessed to have you in my life the positive , kind and open energy you give. Love you @priya27ahuja." The pictures were all things happy.

Following suit was hubby Anand Ahuja, who shared pictures from his mum's earlier celebrations and looked back on the good times. In the photo, Anand and Sonam can be seen posing with Anand's parents and his brother. He wrote, "It’s been a long 2 years since we got to celebrate your birthday with you. The most important lesson from everything happening in the world then and now is to cherish these moments and make the most of them. Happy Bday @priya27ahuja."

Take a look at Sonam and Anand's Instagram posts below:

Meanwhile, despite being in London, Sonam Kapoor continues to work in films. The actress is awaiting the release of her film Blind which is currently in the post-production stage.

