Sonam Kapoor posts adorable birthday wish for sis Rhea's beau Karan Boolani: Can't wait to celebrate with you

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has penned a special note to wish sister Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend Karan Boolani on his birthday.

Ahuja took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely birthday post for sister Rhea Kapoor’s longtime beau Karan Boolani. The actress has shared a few throwback pictures with the birthday boy and penned a special note for Karan. Reportedly, Rhea and Karan are dating each other for 13 years. And today, Karan Boolani, who is a filmmaker, has turned a year older. Rhea Kapoor was the first one who has shared an adorable birthday post for him today.

While sharing the series of throwback pictures, Sonam wrote, “Birthday boy! Have a kick-ass day, Karan. Hope there’s nothing in this world that can stop you from achieving your goals! Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon… love you.”

Take a look at Sonam’s adorable post for birthday boy Karan Boolani here:

Earlier today, Rhea Kapoor has shared a few throwback pictures with her ‘growing up partner’ Karan and penned a cute birthday note for him. Rhea’s post read as, “Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman.”

Rhea and Sonam’s father, Anil Kapoor has also wished Karan Boolani. The veteran actor has shared a few pictures of Karan along with him and Rhea. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Watching you grow into a visionary director & an incredible human being has been so heartwarming! We're lucky to call you family! Don't let the world change you because you're pretty amazing as you are!”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are busy with their upcoming projects.

