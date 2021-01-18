Sonam Kapoor posts fun BTS photo with team from the sets of Blind: The cold is making us behave this way

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a fun behind the scene glimpse from the sets of her upcoming film Blind. Take a look.

Bollywood actress is currently busy in shooting for the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh’s film Blind. They are currently shooting in Glasglow, Scotland. Now, as they are filming in the chilly Scottish winter of Scotland, the Aisha actress took to her Instagram handle to share a fun behind the scene picture from the sets of Blind. In the picture, Sonam along with the director, Shome Makhija and a team member (DOP) can be seen happily posing for the camera. The trio can be seen all bundled up in warm clothes and boots.

It seems they were shooting for the film during the night in Glasgow and were struggling with the mercury drop. Sonam has hilariously mentioned on her post that they are making a thriller and thus, they are very serious about their job as they continue to shoot during winter nights. While sharing the BTS picture of Instagram, Sonam wrote, “We are making a thriller and are very serious about our jobs. The cold is making us behave this way. flanked by The DOP and The Director #Ateam #blind #gia.”

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s latest post here:

Earlier, while speaking with the ETimes, producer Sujoy Ghosh said that they are mostly staying indoors for the shoot amid the pandemic. He further explained that they are only travelling from the hotel, where they are staying, to the place where they are shooting. “In a way, this has a flip side; you don't have too many people on the sets like earlier; only those who are essential,” he added.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor introduces Anand Ahuja to her cutest co star from her film 'Blind'; Here's what happened next

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×