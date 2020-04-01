Sonam Kapoor proves she was a born fashionista as she shares throwback PHOTO to wish her ‘masu’; Take a look

Today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a throwback photo with her aunt to wish her on her birthday. Take a look!

Right after returning to India from London, Ahuja and hubby Anand Ahuja headed to New Delhi to Anand’s house and right after reaching their house, Sonam and Anand went in self-quarantine for 14 days. Now due to the lockdown, since Sonam Kapoor cannot travel to Mumbai to be with her family, the Neerja actress has been sharing throwback photos with dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor as she is majorly missing them, and today, Sonam shared yet another throwback photo to wish her aunt and in the photo, Sonam is sitting in her aunt’s arm and as always, looking like a fashionista. Alongside the photo, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday masu love you tons! kaveeta.singh.” In the photo, Sonam is seen wearing a red and white polka dot frock.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, too, took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her sister to wish her as she wrote, “Happy birthday to a wonderful sister.. May you always be blessed with love laughter and good health . .. you mean the world to me and I love you…” Yesterday, Sonam Kapoor shared a loved-up photo with hubby Anand Ahuja as the actress showered her husband with kisses and alongside the photo, Sonam penned down the lyrics of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds track, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby.

n the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, it is being said that Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also Sonam will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding.

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday wish for her aunt here:

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor is missing Anil Kapoor and Rhea amid COVID 19; Shares throwback photo & we feel her emotions

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More