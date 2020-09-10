  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor quotes Gandhi, backs Dia Mirza as she condemns Kangana’s office demolition, abuse against Rhea

Today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Twitter to share a quote by Mahatma Gandhi and support Dia Mirza as she condemned Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition, and harassment against Rhea Chakraborty
Mumbai
#KanganaRanaut, #RheaChakraborty and #SushantSinghRajput are three names trending on all social media channels since the past few weeks, and besides netizens, Bollywood stars, too have come out and taken sides. While a section of the stars is supporting #JusticeForRhea, condemning the media trial against her, others are seeking justice in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and many are speaking up against BMC officials for the demolition of Kangana’s office. Now in the latest, when Dia Mirza, took to Twitter to condemn both, the demolition of Kangana’s office and also, condemn the harassment against Rhea, she wrote, “Condemn the demolition of Kangana’s office. Condemn the harassment and abuse against Rhea. This is not about taking sides. This is about calling out what is unjust. Remember this could happen to you.“

Now soon after Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is in London with hubby Anand Ahuja, took to Twitter to reply to Dia Mirza’s tweet by quoting Mahatma Gandhi as she wrote, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind”. Earlier, after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty in drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Sonam Kapoor demanded justice for Rhea by posting a quote on "smash the patriarchy", along with #JusticeForRhea.

Earlier, Dia Mirza questioned BMC on Twitter about the sudden action taken by them on the alleged irregularities in the construction at Kangana’s office. As we speak, Kangana Ranaut has arrived at her office to stake stock of the situation.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Sonam Kapoor, Malaika & others to seek justice for Rhea Chakraborty post her arrest

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

So sweet of you Sonam

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

@sodumb- do us all a favour. login to all your social media accounts and just delete them. i repeat, DELETE. Social media is not the place to show your acting skills.

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

according to sonam it was told by robert de niro.. geniuss....

