Sonam Kapoor quotes Gandhi, backs Dia Mirza as she condemns Kangana’s office demolition, abuse against Rhea

#KanganaRanaut, #RheaChakraborty and #SushantSinghRajput are three names trending on all social media channels since the past few weeks, and besides netizens, Bollywood stars, too have come out and taken sides. While a section of the stars is supporting #JusticeForRhea, condemning the media trial against her, others are seeking justice in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and many are speaking up against BMC officials for the demolition of Kangana’s office. Now in the latest, when Dia Mirza, took to Twitter to condemn both, the demolition of Kangana’s office and also, condemn the harassment against Rhea, she wrote, “Condemn the demolition of Kangana’s office. Condemn the harassment and abuse against Rhea. This is not about taking sides. This is about calling out what is unjust. Remember this could happen to you.“

Now soon after Ahuja, who is in London with hubby Anand Ahuja, took to Twitter to reply to Dia Mirza’s tweet by quoting Mahatma Gandhi as she wrote, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind”. Earlier, after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty in drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Sonam Kapoor demanded justice for Rhea by posting a quote on "smash the patriarchy", along with #JusticeForRhea.

Earlier, Dia Mirza questioned BMC on Twitter about the sudden action taken by them on the alleged irregularities in the construction at Kangana’s office. As we speak, has arrived at her office to stake stock of the situation.

An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. https://t.co/Rywo3MvwUC — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 10, 2020

