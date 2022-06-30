Sonam Kapoor is a radiant mom-to-be as she holds hubby Anand Ahuja close in adorable PHOTO

Sonam Kapoor and her entrepreneur-husband Anand Ahuja are on cloud nine as the lovebirds are soon going to be first-time parents. As they soak in and enjoy this beautiful phase of their lives, they make sure to treat fans to glimpses of their journey every now and then. Today, Sonam and Anand hosted the actress’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor and his family in their London home. A few hours back, Sonam’s Chachi Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram space and shared adorable clicks from their meeting. She also posted a lovely photo of the parents-to-be and you should not miss it!

Some time back, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos from her day at Sonam’s place. She shared a group photo featuring herself with Sanjay, their son Jahaan Kapoor, Sonam, and Anand. Maheep also posted pictures of a few delicious delicacies that they enjoyed there. Furthermore, she also clicked a sweet picture of Sonam and Anand from across the dining table. In the photo, a visibly glowing Sonam can be seen laughing joyously as she held on to Anand’s arms, who sat next to her. Sharing these photos, Maheep captioned the post, “Afternoon with my beautiful niece , baby bump (red heart emoji) (nazar emoji) & Anand #everydayphenomenal #Family.”

As soon as she shared the pictures, it was flooded with reactions from fans and family. Sonam and Anand commented on Maheep’s post too. While the Neerja actress left red heart emoticons, Anand left a slew of excited and happy emojis. Anand also shared the photo on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Sonam recently celebrated her baby shower in London. She is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is ready to welcome her baby in a few weeks' time.

