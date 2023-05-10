Sonam Kapoor REACTS after blogger schools those comparing her Coronation Concert dress to a ‘bedsheet’

Sonam Kapoor recently delivered a spoken word performance at King Charles III's Coronation Concert, which was held on May 7th, 2023, at Windsor Castle. For the occasion, Sonam Kapoor wore a beautiful printed gown designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. While her fans were in awe of the stunning look, a section of Netizens trolled her look, saying that the printed outfit ‘looks like a bedsheet’. Now, a fashion blogger came to Sonam’s defense, explaining the history behind the chintz print. Sonam Kapoor thanked him for understanding and explaining the whole idea behind the print.

Fashion blogger explains the history of chintz print on Sonam's Coronation Concert gown

On Tuesday, a fashion blogger named Aamir Ali Shah shared a post on Instagram, explaining the print on Sonam’s outfit in detail. He shared that the chintz print fabric has a unique history, and that many use the print without having any knowledge about the fabric. Aamir Ali wrote that he recently read a comment on Sonam Kapoor’s picture in the dress, wherein the Netizen asked what’s so extraordinary about the outfit, and that it ‘looks like a bedsheet’. He said that while these ‘Chintz’ prints are now widely used for bedsheets, curtains and upholstery, it originated as ‘cheent’ along the Coromandel coast of India. The Chintz helped revolutionize fashion globally, and was once highly valued all over the world.

He added, “Before Europe came to “claim” these prints, cheent a plain weave glazed cotton fabric was printed, or painted in vivid colors and was traded across seas for decades. Europeans lapped up 'indiene' design to make their homes lush with vibrant madder and indigo colors depicting exotic flora and fauna, which was a necessity given the weather outside was often grey and cloudy. Until 17th century trade in these Indian printed cottons flourished then European fabric manufacturers protested and even rioted against ‘the tawdry, bespotted’ cottons made by ‘Heathens and Pagans’.” He added that colonial enterprises banned cotton from India, which led to imitation chintz being produced in Netherlands, Britain and France. Following this, the motifs were made to depict European birds and plants.

Concluding the note, he wrote, “Now with Sonam Kapoor wearing it, ”it is indeed a full circle moment” quoting Deepthi Sasidharan (@lampglow) and Susan Thomas (@afsarnama) here from across the border.A fabric which became dispossessed from the natives, is here being reclaimed and recontextualized.”

Sonam Kapoor thanks fashion blogger for explaining the history of the chintz fabric

This post also garnered Sonam Kapoor’s attention, and she dropped a comment thanking Aamir. “Thank you for getting the whole point of this. Anamika designed the print,” wrote Sonam.

At the Coronation Concert, Sonam Kapoor delivered a spoken work performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir. She began her speech with ‘Namaste’. Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor shared a video of the speech on Instagram, and wrote, “So proud! Such an honour!"

