Sonam Kapoor reacts as cousin Anshula Kapoor says she missed actress in latest post; See PIC

Recently, Sonam Kapoor took to the internet by storm as she announced her pregnancy on social media with some gorgeous pictures. And last night, she made her first public appearance post the announcement as the actress arrived with her husband Anand Ahuja at their store launch in Mumbai. Apart from the couple, their family members like Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor were also present for the event. A few moments back, Anshula took to her Instagram space and shared an adorable picture from last night with her cousin Sonam.

Taking to the photo-and-video sharing application, Anshula shared a picture featuring herself with Sonam. Both the Kapoor ladies looked stunning in their stylish attires. Anshula was seen wearing a white tee-shirt along with a pair of beige trousers. She threw in a red blazer on top to add a bright pop of colour. Sonam Kapoor, as usual, dished out some major style goals in her blue pantsuit which she wore combined with a pair of white tee-shirt. The two women stood close and smiled brightly as they posed for the picture.

Sharing this post, Anshula captioned it, “Missed you so much!! @sonamkapoor!! (red heart emoji) (nazar emoji) #ImaBeAMasiSoon (heart eye emoji)”

As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments from fans and loved ones. Among others, Sonam Kapoor also took to the comments and wrote, “Missed you too! (red heart emoji) cannot wait to hang tom”. Sonam’s husband and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja also left red heart emojis in the comments section.

