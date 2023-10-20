Sonam Kapoor REACTS to dad Anil Kapoor deleting all Instagram posts and display picture

Sonam Kapoor has a strong social media following and she enjoys millions of followers. Her father and actor Anil Kapoor is also active on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. However, recently he deleted his Instagram posts as well as his display picture. Sonam took to her Instagram stories to react. Let's find out.

Sonam Kapoor reacts to Anil Kapoor deleting his Instagram posts

Anil Kapoor enjoys around 5.8 million followers on Instagram where he is often sharing his pictures with his fans. Recently, however, he shocked everyone by deleting all his Instagram posts and also removed his display picture. His daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Insta story to react. Sharing a screenshot of his now empty profile, she wrote: "Dad!!??"

Check out her story!

While it is still not known why Anil Kapoor removed all his posts, we hope that everything is alright with him.

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's work front

Anil was recently seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobita Dhulipala in the web series The Night Manager. He also made a special appearance in his production venture Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, etc. He will be next seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 1st. Siddharth Anand's Fighter is another film in his pipeline. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and it will hit the big screen on Republic Day next year.

Sonam, on the other hand, was last seen in the thriller film Blind. The film was a remake of the namesake South Korean thriller and was helmed by Shome Makhija. It marked her first full-fledged film since 2019's The Zoya Factor. She will be reportedly doing an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle for Bittora. Sonam took a hiatus from acting as she gave birth to a son in August 2022.

