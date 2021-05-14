Sonam Kapoor reacts to the troll who asked how much she was paid for her Eid post; Actress blocks the user

Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for her EID post which she shared on her Instagram handle. The actress will be next seen in Blind.

Since yesterday, the world has been celebrating the Eid festival. They are sending greetings and wishes to each other. Celebrities also wished their fans and are sharing pictures on their social handles. Actress also wished her fans. The actress shared a song clipping from her debut film Saawariya as a wish for her fans. But it looks like it did not go well with her fans as one of them put a mean comment on the post. However, the actress did not lose her calm and politely dealt with the situation.

Sonam Kapoor shared the comment on her Instagram stories. She said ‘So satisfying’ and another image shows her blocking the user. The comment read, “how much did she get paid for this post.” She captioned the video as ‘Eid Mubarak to my sisters and brothers’. In the video, she is seen dressed in a black Anarkali, while is seen wearing a maroon blazer. Dancers Poonam and Priyanka Shah also dropped a comment on her post saying, “Always loved this song! a masterpiece”.

The actress has also reported the comment on the social networking site for bullying and harassment. Other fans also wished the actress and complimented her for the look in the song.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Coming back to her work, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind. The film helmed by Shome Makhija is reportedly a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name. The actress will essay the role of a visually impaired woman in the film.

