Sonam Kapoor recalls American magazine cover feature; ‘Will always champion an Indian designer’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is one of the most influential actresses. Apart from acting, the diva has an undisputed fashion sense, which often has a global representation. On various occasions, the actress has graced several international events, and through her sartorial sense, she is rightly India’s fashion ambassador to the world. Recently, the actress recalled her first time featuring on an American magazine’s cover and revealed the reason for her going local at global events.

Sonam Kapoor, who started off the trend of red carpet couture, was also the first to wear Indian designers at major global events. Recalling her first major appearance at the prestigious Cannes festival, the actress revealed that she was working with an international brand that was taking her to the festival.

The actress stated that she has known ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta since her childhood days, and they were in kathak class together. She remembered discussing it with her sister, Rhea Kapoor, about wearing an Indian designer on a global platform. She divulged wanting to wear a designer who was young and someone who represented modern and young India.

In a statement shared, she stated, “I remember, I wore her (Masaba) saree and at that time, I draped the saree myself. We had one make-up artist that was being shared by all young girls representing the global brand that I was endorsing. I remember going there and suddenly there was this one photographer who comes and takes a picture of me and the next thing I know is that I am on the cover of a leading fashion magazine in America!”

Sonam further says, “I cannot tell you how excited Masaba was! But what was very exciting for me was the fact that I was 23 years old, that an Indian designer featured on a global magazine, and I felt very proud of it as an Indian! After that time, Rhea and I decided that every time there is an international platform, we will always champion an Indian designer, and we have done that.”

Speaking of Sonam Kapoor’s work front, the actress has two tent pole projects, one being Battle for Bittora, while the details of the other project have been kept under wraps.