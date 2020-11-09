Sonam Kapoor recalls fond memories as she completes 13 years in Bollywood; Says 'Thank you India'

Sonam Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in 2007 with the movie Saawariya. It also marked the debut of her co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses of the Bollywood film industry. Over the past decade, the actress has appeared in multiple movies and won accolades for her spectacular performances in the same. Apart from her acting skills, Sonam is also known for her sartorial fashion choices. She has recently completed 13 years in Bollywood and has penned her thoughts on the same while reflecting back at the fond and beautiful memories she made in the industry.

The stunning diva made her debut with Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor in 2007. She shares a still from the movie with the latter and writes, “Each and every moment in this industry has been a blessing. The good bad and ugly has all been intensely cinematic. Thank you India and thank you to each and every filmmaker who believed in me. I’ve been blessed to have worked with the best who’ve pushed me to give my best.” Sonam adds in the same post that the image that she shared is her first-ever photo shoot.

Check out the post below:

Apart from that, Sonam Kapoor has also shared a video on Instagram in which she looks back at the amazing movies she acted in over the years. Right from Saawariya to Sanju, Veere Di Wedding, and others, the actress shares beautiful moments from all these movies in the video. Talking about the same, she writes, “I have re-entered my teens, you guys! Thirteen years of being on set, playing various characters, sinking my teeth into complex roles, doing press junkets, attending parties, winning awards, working with some of the most prolific people in the industry - this journey has been one of the most gratifying, fruitful and beautiful ones that I’ve taken.” She further writes, “I want to take this moment to thank all my directors, producers, crewmates, colleagues and most of all, my fans, for being as supportive, excited and happy for me. From Saawariya to Blind, over the years, nothing has changed for me. Beyond grateful for this life, opportunity and love! Love you guys!”

Check out a screenshot of the video below:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Blind. She will be reportedly teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh for the project. For the unversed, her last movie was The Zoya Factor that also featured Dulquer Salmaan.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor pens birthday note for brother Harshvarrdhan: Apple of my eye, don’t know if it’s a good thing

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×