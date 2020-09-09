Sonam Kapoor recalls shooting with birthday boy Akshay Kumar as she wishes him the 'best year ahead'; See Pic

  1. Home
As Akshay Kumar turns 53, wishes have been pouring in for the superstar on social media. His Padman co-star Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and penned a sweet wish for him.
Actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating his birthday today and as the Khiladi turns a year older, wishes have been pouring in for him on social media. The superstar who is currently shooting in Scotland received wishes from many co-stars including Sonam Kapoor. Sonam has worked with Akshay in Padman and she took to social media to wish the birthday boy on his special day. She recalled the shooting days with him in her post and shared a throwback photo on social media to wish Akshay. 

Sonam took to her Instagram handle and shared a still from the film Padman where she and Akshay teamed up. In the photo, the two actors could be seen laughing their hearts out as they sit on a bullock cart. Both stars could be seen in their characters as the still was captured. The gorgeous star extended birthday wishes to the superstar and expressed her wish to meet him soon. Sonam also wanted Akshay to have a great year ahead as she shared the old still from their movie together. 

Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar have the best year.. see you soooon!" Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and others took to social media to share their wishes for Akshay. The Khiladi Kumar turned 53 today and is celebrating by shooting for his film Bell Bottom in Scotland with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and others. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers unveiled a suave retro look of the handsome star and left everyone excited for the film. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film will release on April 2, 2021. 

