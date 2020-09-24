  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor received THIS as 'First Ever' Snapchat message from hubby Anand Ahuja while he was courting her

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never cease to leave fans amazed with their PDA. Now, Anand revealed what he sent to Sonam in his first-ever message during courtship days and it will leave you in splits.
If there is one couple whose PDA never fails to impress fans on social media, it is Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The adorable duo often drop photos on their social media handles with each other and light up the internet. However, in a recent post, Anand revealed the cutest and most adorable things about their 'courtship period' and it is bound to leave you amazed. Anand revealed his first-ever message to Sonam on Snapchat and the cute conversation between the couple was about the one thing that they both love and it is 'sneakers.' 

Taking to his Instagram story, Anand shared a photo of wife Sonam that she had shared on Snapchat along with the message that he sent to her. He shared that he spoke to her about sneakers that she was wearing in the photo. In the photo, Sonam was seen clad in a white dress with a golden coloured coat and sunglasses. The gorgeous star was seen sporting white sneakers with a brown bag in her hand. Anand revealed that he had responded to her on a Snapchat photo that she shared and that happened to be his first message to her. 

He wrote, "PS_ You know that my first ever Snapchat message to Sonam Kapoor, while I was 'courting' her, was about a selfie she posted on Snapchat in these sneakers, right? And I believe, you (Deepika Deepti) got her to wear them. So See Sneakers bring the world together."

Take a look at Anand's post for Sonam:

Meanwhile, recently, Sonam shared a 'husband appreciation' message for Anand on social media as she could not stop gushing over him. Later, Anand too shared a 'girlfriend appreciation' post for wife Sonam. The couple often drops the cutest glimpses of their fun together on social media. Currently, the duo is in London and spending time together amid the ongoing pandemic. 

