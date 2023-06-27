Sonam Kapoor receives invitation for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and there is no denying this fact. The actress is one of the most well-known and loved actresses in Bollywood but these days she is away from the silver screen ever since she has stepped into motherhood. The actress is currently spending all her quality time with her son Vayu and hubby Anand Ahuja in London and keeps sharing glimpses of her fun time with her son. Well, recently the actress grabbed all the limelight when she delivered a spoken word piece at King Charles III’s coronation concert. And now she is grabbing all the eyeballs yet again as she has been invited by the Prime Minister of the UK for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023.

Sonam Kapoor invited by UK Prime Minister to mark UK-India week

A global Indian fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor has been invited by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom - Mr. Rishi Sunak for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023. The reception is hosted by Rishi at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street and is a part of India Global Forum's flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from 26th June to 30th June in London. UK-India Week 2023 is the 5th iteration of IGF’s flagship event, a weeklong program that seeks to honor and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation. Sonam will be attending the reception on 28th June to represent India and its cultural influence globally.

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

Sonam will be soon seen in a film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The first look was revealed recently and it got her fans quite excited. Sonam shot the film during the pandemic in the UK.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja take son Vayu to Lord’s Cricket Ground; PICS from their family outing are unmissable