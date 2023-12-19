Sonam Kapoor reflects on Indian representation in global fashion; ‘West didn’t understand power of our impact’

Sonam Kapoor, who embarked on her acting journey in 2007 with the romantic drama Saawariya, has evolved tremendously over the years. Beyond her acting prowess, she is celebrated for her influential role in the fashion industry. Sonam has not only left a mark with her performances but has also been a trendsetter in both Indian and international fashion scenes.

Whether it's her casual event looks, ethnic ensembles during festive seasons, or appearances for global brands and events, Sonam consistently showcases her impeccable sense of style. In a recent statement, she reflected on India's impact on global fashion and how she proudly represents her country in the fashion arena.

Sonam Kapoor opens up on India’s impact on world fashion

Renowned global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor, who has been a prominent representative of India at various international fashion events and has received invitations from leading luxury fashion houses to witness their collections, recently shared insights into the significance of such representation. According to Sonam, the West has gradually come to realize that India can make valuable contributions to the global fashion landscape.

In a recent statement, Sonam emphasized the changing perception of the West by noting, "I think the West didn’t understand the power of our impact in this part of the world before. We are developing nations, but that is slowly changing, and we, as people here, have our growing voices as individuals and spending power as clients, making it difficult to be ignored anymore.” She revealed her commitment to showcasing Indian and South Asian designers at international events, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and diversity of India.

Sonam Kapoor takes pride in representing India at global stage

When representing the country, Sonam Kapoor sees herself as embodying the various values that India embraces. The Neerja actress said, "Whenever I represent India, I represent the diversity, resilience, and coexistence that the country enjoys. The fact that we have such a strong cultural heritage and ancient civilization means that whatever is made in India has great value. It's a multicultural place where people from many faiths live together in harmony, and representing that is of utmost importance.”



Sonam further mentioned the diverse cultural contributions that India is known for on the global stage. She stated, "Besides being the land of yoga and spiritualism, for which India is renowned in other parts of the world, it is also celebrated for its music and artisanal craftsmanship. It's the realm of jewelry and embroidery. Most notably, numerous haute couture and luxury houses have their clothing intricately embroidered in India.”

