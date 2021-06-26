Sonam Kapoor relives memories with birthday boy Arjun Kapoor from her & Anand's wedding; Malaika Arora reacts

On Arjun Kapoor's 36th birthday, wishes have been pouring in from all loved ones. Now, Sonam Kapoor has sent love to birthday boy all the way from London and girlfriend Malaika Arora has a special reaction to it.

Actor has turned 36 today and on his birthday, wishes are pouring in from all his loved ones. While his girlfriend wished him an adorable way, his friends and colleagues also made it special for him via adorable posts. Now, has shared a lovely post featuring memories from her wedding with Anand Ahuja as she wished cousin Arjun. Sonam shared several throwback photos with Arjun on social media and Malaika was quick to react to the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam penned a heartfelt wish for cousin Arjun on his birthday and declared that she was 'proud' of him. In her note, Sonam wrote, "My dearest Arjun. Happy happy birthday! I’m so proud to see you become the kind, selfless and most caring man I know. Here’s to more happy memories and happier times with you." In the photos, Arjun could be seen in adorable moments captured at Sonam and Anand's wedding. As soon as Sonam shared the photos, Malaika reacted to them. She dropped a heart emoticon in the comments.

Meanwhile, during the day, wishes kept coming in for Arjun and Malaika too shared an unseen photo from one of their vacations to send love to her 'sunshine'. The cute picture of Malaika and Arjun is now going viral on social media.

Last night, Arjun threw a birthday party at a hotel in Mumbai. The who's who of Bollywood's popular star brigade was a part of it. , , , Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, , Vijay Deverakonda, Anshula Kapoor and others partied till late at night and celebrated Arjun's special day.

