Sonam Kapoor relives the time when she started dating Anand Ahuja as Harshvarrdhan shares a glimpse of it

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares a glimpse of the time when she had started dating her then-boyfriend and current husband Anand Ahuja. Check it out.

is spending her quarantine period with her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi. From cooking together to working out, Sonam and Anand have been giving major couple goals amid lockdown. The two have been lighting up the Internet with their candid selfies and uber-cute videos. Sonam and Anand have been making the most of quarantining together. Being a social media queen, Sonam Kapoor has also been sharing some amazing throwback pictures on her social media handle and treating fans with her funny and quirky captions.

Today, Sonam treated fans with a throwback picture of her and her hubby Anand Ahuja. The Veere Di Wedding actress shared a post which was actually posted by her brother and actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor where she took us down a memory lane of the time when she had started dating Anand Ahuja. In the photos shared, we can see a colourful painting on the wall but can you notice a glimpse of two people who are standing a bit far from the painting at the corner behind the plastic curtain? That is probably Sonam with her then-boyfriend and current husband. Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, Harshvarrdhan wrote, "Picture I took of @SonamKapoor and @AnandAhuja when they first started dating."

Recently, The Zoya Factor actress had shared a throwback click where she is seen twinning in black with Anand Ahuja. Sonam simply put a heart emoji along with this click from London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

