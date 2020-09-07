Sonam Kapoor remembers Neerja Bhanot on her birth anniversary: Her story continues to inspire millions

On Neerja Bhanot’s anniversary today, Sonam Kapoor penned a heartwarming note for the lady on social media.

Ahuja won a million of hearts when she portrayed the role of Neerja Bhanot in the latter’s biopic. The movie was a tribute to the braveheart Indian head pusuer who had sacrificed her life while saving the passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 which was hijacked by terrorists in September 1986. On her birth anniversary today, Sonam remembered Neerja and shared some beautiful throwback pictures of the lady on Instagram along with the video of showing the Veere Di Wedding actress’ transformation for the role.

In the caption, Sonam hailed Neerja’s courage and outlandish love for life and spoke about playing the memorable role on the silver screen. She stated that portraying Neerja Bhanot on the silver screen was a life changing experience for her. Sonam also emphasised that Neerja’s story continue to inspire millions of people around. “Celebrating Neerja’s courage, charm and outlandish love for life - on her birth anniversary. Playing her was a life-altering experience for me, and I couldn’t have been more thrilled to have honoured her legacy in my own way. Every time I talk about Neerja, I just go on and on, and rightfully so - for her story till date, continues to inspire millions around the world! #NeerjaBhanot #HappyBirthdayNeerja,” Sonam added.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post for Neerja Bhanot’s birth anniversary:

To note, Neerja, which was helmed by Ram Madhvani was Sonam’s first biopic ever and the actress did nail her performance. In fact, the actress even won her a National Award for the same.

