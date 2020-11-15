Sonam Kapoor reminisces Diwali at home as she shares pics with husband Anand Ahuja & family

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a few throwback pictures with her family and also with her husband Anand Ahuja’s family to wish fans on the festival of lights.

Ahuja is currently away from home and was recently in Dubai. The actress has been balancing her personal and professional life as she keeps hopping between London and Mumbai. Sonam is also quite active on social media where she keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself and her family members. This year the actress missed being at home during Diwali; thus, she took to her Instagram handle to share a few throwback pictures with her family and also with her husband Anand Ahuja’s family.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam and Anand wished their fans on the occasion of Diwali. Sonam shared a stunning picture with her hubby and wrote, “Happy happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year from us to you. @anandahuja”

Sonam can be seen donning a brown stylish attire and she is looking gorgeous as usual. However, her striking eye make-up and painted nails stole the show.

While sharing the beautiful throwback picture along with her husband Anand, dad Anil Kapoor, mom Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, she wrote, “Diwali is about family. And my family really loves celebrating it with all our friends and family. Next year it’ll be that again, I know it. I miss them with all my heart. And I hope I see them soon together."

Sonam shared another throwback picture with her in-laws and in her post, she has mentioned that she misses celebrating Diwali in Delhi. Her post read as, “Happy Diwali from the Ahujas. I miss home, I miss the food and I miss Delhi. But all will be well again ,it’s a new year and a new beginning.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. However, the diva is yet to announce her next project.

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

