Sonam Kapoor reminisces the good old times as she shares a few throwback PHOTOS from her Goa vacation

Sonam Kapoor has recently shared a few throwback pictures from her Goa vacation thereby remembering old times. Check out her latest Instagram post.
Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress us with her sartorial fashion choices and impeccable style sense. The actress who made her debut in 2007 with the movie Saawariya has come a long way now and proved her mettle in acting with movies like Delhi-6, Neerja, Raanjhanaa, and more. Sonam’s movie I Hate Love Storys has recently completed ten years and the actress has shared a post on her Instagram handle thereby expressing her happiness and excitement about the same.

It seems like the actress is in a mood for throwbacks as she has once again shared some old pictures on her Instagram handle. These pictures date back to the time when Sonam had gone for a vacation to Goa. In one of the pictures, she is seen clad in a white outfit and lying on the beach while in another one, she strikes a candid pose while wearing a yellow shirt dress. The third candid picture also features Sonam wearing a gingham print outfit.

Check out her throwback pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Goa state of mind. #throwback #ihls akankshagajria #2009

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (sonamkapoor) on

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. The romantic-comedy has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and is an adaptation of a 2008 novel of the same name. As per reports, the actress will collaborate with Kareena Kapoor Khan again for the sequel for Veere Di Wedding which was originally released in 2018. It also featured Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles.  

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

She has never ending beautiful legs.

